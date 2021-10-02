Indecent exposure convictions rarely lead to a prison sentence, Government figures show

Wayne Couzens, who was convicted of the murder of Sarah Everard - PA

Less than one third of people who were convicted of indecent exposure last year received a prison sentence, figures have revealed.

In 2020, 435 people were found guilty of indecent exposure across the country, of which only 123 were handed a prison sentence.

The figures, compiled by the Office of National Statistics and the Ministry of Justice, reveal the extent of indecent exposure reports in England and Wales and the decreasing number of cases being taken to court.

Last year, 10,084 reports were made to police forces across the country. Of those reports, just 594 were taken to court.

The number of reports for the crime has jumped significantly over the past decade, with 7,516 reports of indecent exposure in 2010 - marking a 34 per cent increase over 10 years.

Only 1,049 of the reports in 2010 were taken to court and 726 of those accused were found guilty. Despite the hundreds of people convicted of the crime, only 114 were handed prison sentences.

Concern punishments are too soft

The figures come amid growing concern about the soft punishments given to people who commit indecent exposure.

This week it emerged that Wayne Couzens, a former Metropolitan Police officer, committed at least three indecent assault attacks in the years leading up to his murder of Sarah Everard.

Miss Everard was killed by Couzens in March while walking home from a friend’s house.

Three days before he used his police authority to falsely detain her, Couzens indecently exposed himself in a McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in Swanley, Kent.

Zoe Billingham, Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, said indecent exposure should be treated with “the utmost seriousness”, rather than as a “low level” offence.

Ms Billingham said that every case should be investigated or attended if there was an “evidential opportunity” and forces should introduce extra patrols in any hotspot where a flasher was known to be.

“Indecent exposure is an incredibly risky act and police should see it as a huge red flag that could escalate,” she said. “Anyone doing it is a risk to women and should be treated as such.”