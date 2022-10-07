Indecent exposure report at Fresno City College; officials warn of ‘continuing threat’

State Center Community College police on Friday warned of a “continuing threat” to students and staff at Fresno City College following an allegation of indecent exposure on campus.

The warning came a day after a female student told police an unidentified man exposed “his genitals and (was) masturbating in front of her” while she was seated on a bench on the second floor of the Social Science building, campus police said in a news release.

When the woman tried to leave, the man “used both arms to grab her shoulders,” police said.

“She fought off her attacker, broke free, and fled,” police said.

The woman told police the attacker followed her across campus, but she managed to lose him in a crowd near the Student Services Building.

The attacker fled the area and was not located by responding officers.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and white hi-top sneakers.

“If you see anyone on campus matching the above description and exhibiting similar behavior on the FCC campus, we urge you not to confront him but call SCCCD PD immediately at 559-244-6140 or dial 9-1-1,” police said.