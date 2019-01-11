Indel B S.p.A. (BIT:INDB) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll look at Indel B S.p.A. (BIT:INDB) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Indel B:

0.19 = €15m ÷ (€146m – €45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Indel B has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Indel B Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Indel B’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Consumer Durables industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Indel B compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Indel B’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Indel B has total liabilities of €45m and total assets of €146m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. Indel B has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Indel B’s ROCE

Our Take On Indel B's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. But note: Indel B may not be the best stock to buy.