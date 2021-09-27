Indelicato pleads guilty to felony drug charges

Sep. 27—CLINTON — A Clinton man pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony drug counts.

Timothy J. Indelicato, 41, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 54, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.

According to the court affidavit, at 3:32 p.m. Aug. 15 an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of South 14th Street on a silver Nissan for an improper brake light. Indelicato was driving the vehicle. Indelicato admitted he did not have a valid license and gave the officer his Iowa identification card.

Indelicato's driving license status was determined to be suspended. Indelicato said he did not have valid insurance for the vehicle. A Clinton Police Department K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle at the passenger side door seam.

During a search of Indelicato, an officer found a glass pipe with white residue fashioned for smoking methamphetamine. As the officer attempted to secure Indelicato in handcuffs, he ran west toward Bluff Elementary School and then north toward South Bluff Boulevard. The officer used the necessary amount of force to make an arrest and secure Indelicato in handcuffs, the affidavit says.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a bag containing a substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance weighed 10.5 grams in a grocery bag, which Indelicato threw onto the driver's seat when the officer asked him to get out of the vehicle. The bag had no tax stamp affixed.

Indelicato admitted the methamphetamine belonged to him, the affidavit states.

The plea is an open plea and the Court is not bound by the State's recommendation, according to the plea agreement. The State will follow the recommendation of the pre-sentence investigator and will not seek a sentencing enhancement, the plea agreement states.

The plea agreement says Indelicato agreed to plead guilty to the companion charges of interference with official acts and one count of driving while license suspended or revoked.

The State will recommend incarceration in the Clinton County Jail for 30 days, according to the plea agreement. The State will dismiss one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of failure to provide proof of financial liability, with costs assessed to Indelicato, the plea agreement says.

Sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 17.