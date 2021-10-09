Independence High locked down Thursday; student arrested with weapon at home

Oct. 8—An Independence High student was arrested at home after school on Thursday and a weapon was seized, according to the Kern High School District.

The campus went on lockdown when several students reported to the Dean's office that there was a student with a gun on campus around 4:15 p.m., according to district spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke.

The KHSD Police Department conducted a sweep of the campus and went to the home of the student, where he was found. Officers seized the weapon and arrested the student.

Briscoe-Clarke did not have information about what charges he was arrested on.

"According to the reports made by students we believe he was on campus with a gun," she wrote in an email.

The lockdown was lifted when authorities determined there was no threat on campus. The school sent an alert to notify parents about the incident.

"We consider the students who reported this incident to be true heroes," the alert to parents stated.

The district said it encourages students to report any suspicious behavior or threats to the school administration.

