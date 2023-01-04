Independence man accused of leading high-speed chase, ramming squad car on New Year’s Eve

A 31-year-old man faces four felony charges for allegedly ramming an Independence police cruiser and leading officers on a high-speed car chase on New Year’s Eve that ended with a crash in Kansas City.

Dustin J. Muncy, 31, of Independence, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful firearm possession.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers were contacted shortly before midnight Saturday by Independence police regarding a chase that ended in the 4700 block of Heintz Avenue. Muncy was in police custody at the time.

An arresting officer told Kansas City detectives that around 11:45 p.m. he attempted to stop a vehicle that had no license plates. He pursued the car from 23rd Street and Hall Road, traveling over Interstate 435 and through residential streets at high speed.

Over the course of the pursuit, the officer told detectives that Muncy drove in excess of 110 miles per hour on the highway and over 80 miles per hour on residential streets. Muncy also allegedly drove in the wrong direction of traffic at times, according to court documents.

Near the end of the pursuit on 47th Street in Kansas City, Muncy braked suddenly and then allegedly reversed into the patrol cruiser. The pursuit continued down 47th Street until Muncy crashed into another vehicle near the intersection at Heintz Avenue, according to court documents.

Muncy was arrested near a Kansas City Fire Department station following a brief foot chase.

During a search of the car driven by Muncy, which authorities determined was stolen, they reported finding a small amount of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm with its serial number defaced.

Muncy allegedly told police during a recorded interview that he fled the traffic stop because he is on felony probation. He also allegedly said he believed the police would end the pursuit if he drove “crazy” by going against traffic, according to court documents.

As of Tuesday, Muncy was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $25,000 bond.