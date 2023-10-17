Independence man accused of trying to print child sexual abuse images at CVS

A 31-year-old man faces felony charges after he allegedly tried to have images that showed children being sexually abused printed at an Independence CVS.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Justin Dueker, of Independence, with two counts of possessing child pornography, a class B felony under Missouri law. He was arrested last week after authorities say he showed up to pick up an order placed at the drug store under the alias “John Doe.”

According to charging documents, Independence police were contacted Wednesday by an employee of the store’s photo department. She told police of an order made online for several images of children being sexually abused, including a toddler.

After taking the report and receiving copies of the images, police advised the employee to call if anyone came to pick up the order.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Later that evening, the employee phoned police saying a man had come into the store trying to pick up the photos. She told him they were not ready, attempting to stall him, and called 911, according to court documents.

Responding officers were provided a description of a suspect. Dueker was arrested near the store based on the employee’s report.

During a police interview, Dueker allegedly admitted to placing the order. He said there was a “Tuesday Special” promotion offered through his mobile carrier that allotted him free prints from a participating CVS, a detective wrote in an affidavit seeking criminal charges.

Police obtained a court order to search Dueker’s cellphone. On it, detectives discovered more than 100 images and 15 videos showing the sexual abuse of children.

A second search warrant was served at his Independence apartment, where police found a “life like baby doll” in a bedroom closet. Dueker allegedly admitted to having sex with the doll.

As of Monday, Dueker was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $20,000 bond, according to an online booking log.

Court records show Dueker made his initial court appearance Friday and was referred for screening by the public defender’s office. There was no record of a defense attorney representing him in the case Monday.

Under Missouri law, a class B felony carries a maximum prison term of 15 years for those convicted.