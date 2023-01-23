Independence man awaiting trial on non-violent crime dies in Clay County jail

An Independence man died early Monday in the Clay County Detention Center.

Ryan Everson, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 12 on one count of failure to pay child support, a class E felony.

Shortly after midnight, he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Detention staff performed CPR and attempted to use an automated external defibrillator, but he could not be resuscitated, according to Sarah Boyd, spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Everson’s death appears to be a suicide, Boyd said.

The sheriff’s investigations unit is reviewing the incident.