Independence man charged in fatal shooting last week in Kansas City, prosecutors say

An Independence man has been charged in a July 7 shooting in Kansas City that killed a man, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Malijahjuan Smith, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Kansas City police were dispatched to 51st Street and Lawn Avenue, according to the news release. Officers found a victim in the grass and spent shell casings.

Demarion Benjamin was declared deceased at the scene.

According to a probable cause statement, police linked Smith to the case through Benjamin’s last contact on his phone.

Smith was brought in for questioning and said he fired his weapon when Benjamin raised a gun, court records said.

An attorney for Smith was not listed in court records as of Wednesday afternoon.