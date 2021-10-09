Independence man charged with homicide in fatal October shooting on Huttig Avenue

Jackson County prosecutors on Saturday charged an Independence man in a fatal shooting that had taken place earlier this month.

Myles Blesz, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a firearm with a controlled substance in the death of Waylon Williams, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Williams was found shot to death inside a residence on Huttig Avenue on Oct. 5.

Independence Police Officers responded the morning of Oct. 5 to a reported suicide, according to court documents. Police found Williams dead at the residence. A friend told police that Williams had shot himself.

The detectives searched the residence and, a few blocks away, found two guns and Williams’ cell phone in the woods.

There were shell casings found inside the residence that matched one of the guns found in the woods.

A nearby residence reported hearing an argument before hearing gunshots, according to court records.

A different witness then told police that he heard “a pop” when he was the only one in the room with Blesz and Williams. The witness then helped Blesz toss the guns in the woods.

Blesz later told detectives that he shot Williams but didn’t mean to do it, according to court records.