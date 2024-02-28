Independence man charged with multiple counts of child porn possession

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri man is in jail Wednesday facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Wednesday against 40-year-old Boy Scout leader Timothy Fry.

According to court documents, Fry received dozens of graphic images and videos of children just over the last three weeks.

Someone else discovered those files on Fry’s phone through an encrypted messaging app and alerted police.

Investigators also found Fry chatted with someone on the same app and said he’d been downloading such content for over 20 years.

He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

