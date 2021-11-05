Independence man gets 10 years in federal prison on child porn charge

An Independence man has been sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison for the possession and attempted distribution of child pornography.

Timothy D. Krska, 59, was sentenced Thursday in the Western District of Missouri by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays after pleading guilty to a single felony charge in April. Krska had admitted in federal court to attempting to distribute pornographic videos showing children over the internet, court records state.

Federal investigators discovered the videos on electronic devices in Krska’s home after monitoring his activity online. A federal search warrant was later executed in his home in March 2018, when agents seized three desktop computers, two laptops, seven hard drives and a cellphone.

A forensic analysis later showed more than 100 child pornography videos on four separate devices, according to court records. Investigators alleged Krska was allowing those videos to be downloaded by other people online.

Under the terms of the sentence, Krska is required to be on supervised release for 10 years following a successful completion of his prison term.

Krska is also ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to a minor victim depicted in one of the pornographic videos he kept.