Independence man who sent child porn to FBI agent gets 20 years in prison

An Independence man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after federal investigators arrested him 19 months ago on suspicion of taking pornographic photographs of a 5-year-old and sharing them over the internet.

Justin Swift, 37, was handed the sentence Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough in the Western District of Missouri. Swift pleaded guilty in July to two felonies related to the possession and internet distribution of child pornography.

According to court records, federal authorities began investigating Swift in April 2020 after he sent nude photographs of a 5-year-old girl to an undercover FBI agent over the messaging application Kik. Using the handle “kinknow,” authorities say he shared 11 images with the agent.

A federal search warrant of Swift’s residence was obtained and executed that day. Investigators discovered additional pornographic images involving Swift and the child on his smartphone.

During an interview with the FBI, Swift admitted to taking the photographs but stated he did not recall doing so because he was high on methamphetamine at the time.

Under the terms of his sentencing, Swift must register as a sex offender and remain on supervised release for 10 years following his release from prison.