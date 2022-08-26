Independence man sentenced in killing of girlfriend whose last texts had plea for help

A Jackson County judge on Friday sentenced a 27-year-old man to 30 years in prison in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in their Independence apartment, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deon D. Sanders had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Camry A. Alonzo, who in one of her last texts told a family member, “I need help please!!!!”

Sanders attorney, Natasha M. Scruggs, said in an email that her client had no comment on the sentencing.

“My client is very remorseful and has apologized to the family,” Scruggs said. “Today, the judge rejected my request and the prosecutor’s request for sentencing and chose to give my client the maximum sentence.

“It is my hope that in the future, the state starts to consider adverse childhood experiences as mitigating factors in cases of this nature. A better understanding and consideration of these factors is needed in the criminal justice system.”

Alonzo was fatally shot the morning of May 26, 2020, in the Independence apartment she shared with Sanders. Her infant son was dropped off at a Kansas City fire station after the shooting.

According to court documents, Sanders showed up at the Kansas City Police Department’s East Patrol Division station the day of the shooting and placed a gun outside the building. Once inside, he told officers that he had shot his girlfriend.

Independence police went to the apartment and found Alonzo, who had been fatally shot inside a bathroom. A witness told police that shots were fired around 6 a.m.

Sanders told police that he had an argument with Alonzo the night before over who he was going out with. He told police that he had gone out with a friend and two women and when he returned home that morning he noticed the apartment door was opened.

He entered the apartment and noticed that the Alonzo was not in the bedroom and the bathroom door was locked. He told police he called out her name and when she didn’t answer, he became scared.

Story continues

He told police that he fired shots into the door, according court records. After forcing his way in, he found Alonzo, who had been struck by gunfire. He told police he took their 6-month-old child to another residence and turned himself in.

Text messages reviewed by police showed that the last text Alonzo sent Sanders stated at 5:40 a.m., “You can sit here and call other (expletive) people but can’t answer me.”

At 6:03 a.m., a family member received a text from her that was the plea for help.