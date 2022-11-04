Independence man who shot and killed girlfriend sentenced to 30 years in prison

Almost two years after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in an Independence apartment, a man was sentenced in Jackson County Court Friday to 30 years in prison.

Brandon McDaniel, 28, received 27 years for the second degree murder of Oriana Starr. He also received three years for armed criminal action, the prosecutor’s office announced. The sentences are set to run consecutively.

Independence police responded to the 9900 block of East 63rd Street on a reported shooting that occurred the day before, on Dec. 16, 2020. The defendant’s mother had called to report the incident and said the two were arguing when McDaniel shot Starr.

Authorities said Starr was found dead on the floor of the apartment.

Another witness told police that the defendant told him of the fatal shooting and showed him the firearm he used, which he later sold, according to the prosecutor’s office.

McDaniel was convicted of the two felony charges in August.