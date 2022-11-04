Independence man who shot and killed girlfriend sentenced to 30 years in prison

Jenna Thompson
·1 min read

Almost two years after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in an Independence apartment, a man was sentenced in Jackson County Court Friday to 30 years in prison.

Brandon McDaniel, 28, received 27 years for the second degree murder of Oriana Starr. He also received three years for armed criminal action, the prosecutor’s office announced. The sentences are set to run consecutively.

Independence police responded to the 9900 block of East 63rd Street on a reported shooting that occurred the day before, on Dec. 16, 2020. The defendant’s mother had called to report the incident and said the two were arguing when McDaniel shot Starr.

Authorities said Starr was found dead on the floor of the apartment.

Another witness told police that the defendant told him of the fatal shooting and showed him the firearm he used, which he later sold, according to the prosecutor’s office.

McDaniel was convicted of the two felony charges in August.

Recommended Stories

  • Couple gets life in prison; wanted in 5 killings in 3 states

    A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina and been sentenced to life in prison without parole, authorities said. Terry, 27, said nothing in court other than to answer questions about his guilty plea, while Simpson apologized to the families of the victims, which included her estranged husband. Police began looking for Terry last year after he fired at an officer who tried to talk to him when he was parked at a closed restaurant.

  • Prosecutor: DePerno criminal investigation won't be done before Election Day

    The announcement means there's a chance DePerno wins his race for attorney general but faces a criminal indictment shortly thereafter.

  • Embezzlement conviction for nonprofit founder Daniel Doyle stands after court tosses motion

    According to the Due Process for Dan Doyle substack, Doyle,73, was released from the Adult Correctional Institutions on Memorial Day

  • Man dead after he pulled a gun on Gwinnett County officers, GBI says

    Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

  • Voter distrust taxes front line of US election integrity

    As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. Many are dealing with a sharp increase of complaints in the runup to the 2022 midterm election after unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud in 2020.

  • Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker's daughter

    A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender's office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker. Paul Pelosi, 82, was released from the hospital Thursday after prosecutors said he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood in the family's Pacific Heights home on Oct. 28. David DePape, 42, is being held without bail on state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse.

  • Iran seeking Russia’s help to bolster its nuclear weapons program, says US intelligence

    Iran is seeking Russia’s help to bolster its nuclear weapons program, U.S. news channel CNN reported on Nov. 4, citing U.S. intelligence officials.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, AT&T, Lockheed Martin, The Progressive and Biogen

    Bank of America, AT&T, Lockheed Martin, The Progressive and Biogen are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government

    The Supreme Court says it will hear a water dispute involving the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation. The high court said Friday it would review a lower court ruling in favor of the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. The government signed treaties with the Navajo Nation in 1849 and 1868 that established the reservation.

  • 2 Denver firefighters declared a living woman dead without assessing her

    Two Denver firefighters were suspended without pay after they declared a woman dead when she was actually alive, officials said. One of the firefighters, Lt.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Amgen Inc's bid to revive patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha that were invalidated due to a legal challenge by rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA. The justices took up Amgen's appeal of the lower court ruling that threw out the Repatha patents.

  • New COVID Variants Are Circulating. Here's What to Know.

    As it gets colder and more people move their activities indoors, the recent decline in COVID-19 cases across the United States has started to level off. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are ticking up in a number of states, including Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin. And there have been a variety of unnerving headlines about the immune evasion and increased transmissibility of the next round of coronavirus subvariants. At least half a dozen v

  • Parkland school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

    A judge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday formally sentenced Nikolas Cruz to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing 17 people in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • Sacramento residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

    A nationwide theft ring with ties to Sacramento was busted, leaving 21 people handcuffed and accused of stealing catalytic converters as part of a multi-million-dollar operation.

  • Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

    A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.

  • ‘Is love going to kill me?’ Slain boyfriend’s texts reveal other stabbings by OnlyFans model

    On one occasion last year, Christian “Toby” Obumseli claimed, he was stabbed in the leg so badly that he could barely walk. A day later, he said he was hit in the head hard enough that he believed he suffered a concussion.

  • Woman who shot off-duty KC firefighter did nothing wrong, but she’s paying a high price

    Her actions were perfectly legal under Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law. She still lost her job, and her car is stuck in a tow lot. | Editorial

  • Man Admits to Killing Former Lover After 'Heated Argument' Over Affair

    On an early morning in April, the remains of Orsolya Gaal, an NYC-based mother of two, were found by a man walking his dog in a park near where she lived with her husband and two children. Gaal had been stabbed more than 50 times and her body stuffed into her 13-year-old son’s hockey duffel bag. A trail of blood led directly from the bag to her home. Investigators first questioned her son, but they’d soon discover that Gaal was brutally murdered by her former lover.

  • Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her

    A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.

  • Parents locked kids in bedroom to go to store, CA cops say. Then apartment caught fire

    As officers entered the locked apartment filled with “thick black smoke,” they heard the children, ages 3, 5, and 6, “screaming for help,” police said.