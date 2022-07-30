Independence man takes plea deal on stolen vehicle charges

Jul. 30—An Independence man pleaded guilty this week to a stolen vehicle charge he was facing in Jasper County in a plea deal that would dismiss a related firearm offense.

Dustin J. Muncy, 31, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in a plea agreement dismissing a count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment prior to a sentencing hearing Sept. 12.

A sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup truck that Muncy was driving Feb. 8 on Interstate 49 in Jasper County for a traffic violation and learned that the truck had been reported stolen in Grandview. A probable-cause affidavit stated that Muncy had a firearm and a syringe in the truck.

The court document states that the defendant has a prior conviction for burglary.