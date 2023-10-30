Independence police find 2 men dead from gunshot wounds Sunday inside Missouri home

Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds Sunday inside an Independence home, police said.

Police responded a shooting about 8:30 p.m. in the 21100 block of East 50th Terrace Drive South, north of Blue Springs Lake, according to a news release from the Independence Police Department.

Ahead of the officers’ arrival, someone called 911 saying they heard gunshots and someone yelling for help, police said.

Two men with gunshot wounds were soon found inside a home in the residential area, police said. Both were declared dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police said no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

No other information was immediately available.