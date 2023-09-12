Independence police ask for help finding 44-year-old woman missing for nearly a week

Independence police are searching for a 44-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Ebony Duncan was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 19200 block of East 37th Terrace. She was on foot and picked up by a silver sedan.

Family members reported her missing when she didn’t show up for work the next day.

Duncan has brown hair in braids and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Duncan or knows of her whereabouts should call the investigations unit at 816-325-7330 or their local law enforcement agency. The case number is 23-61700.