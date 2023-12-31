Independence police asking for help ID’ing car in deadly hit and run

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police released photos of a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 51-year-old Andy Clapp.

The crash took place on Dec. 18 and Clapp died from crash-related injuries nine days later.

It is hard to see much in the photos below, but IPD says that the suspect’s car appears to be a black sedan with potential damage to the passenger door and mirror.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Buck in the Traffic Safety Unit at 816-325-7300 or by email at jbuck@indepmo.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.