Independence police asking for help ID’ing car in deadly hit and run
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police released photos of a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 51-year-old Andy Clapp.
The crash took place on Dec. 18 and Clapp died from crash-related injuries nine days later.
It is hard to see much in the photos below, but IPD says that the suspect’s car appears to be a black sedan with potential damage to the passenger door and mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Buck in the Traffic Safety Unit at 816-325-7300 or by email at jbuck@indepmo.org.
