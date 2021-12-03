Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey announces retirement after five years as chief

Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey announced his retirement Friday after leading the department for the past five years.

Deputy Chief of Police Ken Jarnagin will serve as acting chief of police. The Independence Police Department will conduct a national search for a new leader.

“Chief Halsey has served our community for nearly 30 years with honor and courage,” City Manager Zach Walker said in a statement. “We are lucky to have had his sound leadership through very challenging times for our City and at a time when the police profession has come under increased scrutiny nationwide.”

Halsey, who is from Blue Springs, Missouri, joined the Independence Police Department in 1992. He served in various roles throughout his career with the department, including detective, sergeant and captain.

He was promoted to police chief on June 21, 2016.

In 2018, Halsey was accused of alleged sexual harassment and assault by a former employee.

The woman who filed the lawsuit against the City of Independence said she resigned from her job as an analyst for the police department after “repeated instances of sexually charged and abusive behavior” involving a police major, a civilian employee and Halsey, who was a deputy chief at the time of the incidents.

The woman, the suit said, ultimately resigned after a May 2013 incident when Halsey allegedly asked the woman to adjust his tie before placing his hands on her buttocks and pulling her into his erect penis.

Prior to that incident, the suit alleges Halsey sent “numerous offensive texts” asking her to send pictures of her swimsuit and her breasts, using a vulgar word.

The City of Independence settled the lawsuit in 2020 for $100,000. The settlement was not an admission of liability by the city.