Independence police investigate body found at James Bridger Middle School as suicide

Independence police are investigating the death of a person discovered on the tracks of James Bridger Middle School early Tuesday morning as a possible suicide.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found dead by a jogger at 5 a.m. on the running track outside the middle school, said Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence police.

Authorities believe the victim suffered from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. A medical examiner has been referred to the case, Taylor said.

Tuesday emails sent out to community members and posted to social media by the Independence School District disclosed that the victim was not a student.

The Independence Council Parent Teacher Association also shared mental health resources over Facebook following the incident.

“Our hearts break for those who have been impacted by this unfolding situation,” the council’s page said.

An investigation into the incident is onoing, according to Taylor.