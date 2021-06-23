Independence police investigate homicide after Kansas City woman fatally shot

Katie Moore
·1 min read

Independence police are investigating a homicide after a woman who was shot was dropped off at a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at a residence in Independence, the police department said.

Officers responded to Centerpoint Medical Center at about 12:30 a.m. Monday after a woman with a gunshot wound to the head was dropped off near the ambulance entrance.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman was identified as Ales L. Carr, 30, of Kansas City.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

