Independence police investigate suspicious death after man found under railroad bridge

Independence police opened a suspicious death investigation after the body of a young man was discovered underneath a railroad bridge early Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of East Truman Road and South Franklin Drive on a report of a person needing medical assistance, Officer Jack Taylor, a department spokesman, said in a statement. The man was dead when police officers arrived, Taylor said.

The man has been identified by police as 24-year-old Tyler Hatfield of Independence. His cause of death was not immediately known.

Independence police were asking anyone who might be able to assist with their investigation to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.