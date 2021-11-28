Independence police investigate after teen girl shot, hospitalized in critical condition

Independence Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent a teenage girl to the hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting were limited around midday Sunday. Jack Taylor, a spokesman with the department, said the shooting occurred around noon in the area of U.S. 24 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The teenage girl was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Taylor said. The victim’s identity has not been released.

No suspect information was available.

The Independence Police asked anyone with information to contact dispatch directly at 816-836-3600.