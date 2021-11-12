Independence police investigate after two people found shot, one fatally

Two people were found shot, one fatally, early Thursday morning in Independence, prompting police to open a death investigation as they determine its cause.

Police were called to the shooting scene around 2 a.m. to the 1500 block of North Pleasant Street, said Officer Jack Taylor, a police spokesman. One man suffered a bullet wound to the head at a residence, and another woman had suffered a gunshot wound considered non-life-threatening.

Both were taken to an area hospital. The man was pronounced dead after arriving there. Police have yet to disclose their identities.

Investigators are still interviewing neighbors and the woman wounded by gunfire to determine what led to the shooting, Taylor said. Police are also investigating the possibility that the gun discharged while it was being mishandled.