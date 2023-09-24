Independence police investigating after man found dead Saturday with gunshot wounds

Police were investigating a Saturday shooting after a man was discovered dead inside an Independence home.

Just after 2 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 11100 block of East 10th Street, according to an online post by the department.

They discovered a man dead inside the home. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department.

Police did not have suspect information as of Saturday evening, but officers were able to speak to people believed to be involved.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide was encouraged to contact detectives with the Independence Investigations Unit at 8163257330.

Tips can also be contributed through the department’s anonymous hotline at 816474TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.