Independence police involved in standoff with man who may be armed, baby inside home

Independence police are involved in a standoff Wednesday morning at a residence where a man is potentially armed inside with a baby, officials said.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of North Aztec Court, said Independence Police Department spokesman Jack Taylor.

A man is barricaded inside the home with a baby, and he may have a weapon, Taylor said. Negotiators at the scene have made some contact with the man, but he has refused to leave the residence.

Police have made contact with a woman who left the home.

Aztec Drive and Jackson Drive are closed for several blocks surrounding the scene.