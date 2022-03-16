Independence police search for 13-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday

Matti Gellman
·1 min read

Independence police said Wednesday they are seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Joniah Howard was reported missing in the area of Truman Road and Hocker Terrace, the department posted on social media.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a pink heart and gray sweatpants. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Howard was described as standing about 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds, police said.

The department is asking anyone who knows of her whereabouts to call 911 or the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-836-3600.

Joniah Howard, 13, was reported missing Wednesday by Independence police near Truman Road and Hocker Terrace.
Joniah Howard, 13, was reported missing Wednesday by Independence police near Truman Road and Hocker Terrace.

Recommended Stories