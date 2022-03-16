Independence police search for 13-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday

Independence police said Wednesday they are seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Joniah Howard was reported missing in the area of Truman Road and Hocker Terrace, the department posted on social media.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a pink heart and gray sweatpants. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Howard was described as standing about 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds, police said.

The department is asking anyone who knows of her whereabouts to call 911 or the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-836-3600.