Independence police search for 26-year-old woman not seen by family since Aug. 12

Independence police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has not contacted her family for more than two weeks.

Lexee Beckett, who stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds, has not been in touch with relatives since Aug. 12, according to the Independence Police Department. Her family is concerned about her well-being, police said.

Beckett is “known to use her sister’s names, Hunter or Megan,” the department said in a Facebook post. She is also known to “stay anywhere from Worlds of Fun to Harrisonville,” police said.

The department asked anyone who knows how to get in touch with Beckett to call 816-325-7300 or 816-325-7777.