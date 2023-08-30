Independence police search woods for ‘bloody’ suspect after shots fired, auto theft

Police were conducting a search through suburban Kansas City woods Wednesday afternoon for a shirtless, sweaty, bloody man suspected of firing gunshots at one person and stealing a car in Independence.

Parts of U.S. Highway 40 at Little Blue Parkway, on the edge of Blue Springs, saw a police presence as the operation was underway, said Officer Jack Taylor of Independence police. The man was believed to be armed, potentially dangerous and possibly injured, Taylor said.

The search followed a series of reports to police that began late Wednesday morning in Independence.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a woman who was allegedly shot at in the 15300 block of East 42nd Terrace. She told police a man fired gunshots at her, though she was not physically harmed.

Thirty minutes later, Taylor said, officers were contacted by a representative of a business in the 4900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Police were told a shirtless and sweaty man walked in, bleeding, and asked for water.

He left when the business representative said they were calling police, Taylor said.

Then, a vehicle near that business was reported stolen in an auto burglary Wednesday. It was taken roughly two blocks from where the shots-fired report occurred, Taylor said, and officers found blood inside it.

Reports of sightings were made to police Wednesday, including near a golf driving range, that led officers to the wooded area where the suspect was last believed to be located. He was believed to be “contained” within the bounds of a police perimeter there.