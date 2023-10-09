Independence police searching for 31-year-old missing for 2 weeks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing 31-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for two weeks.

Curtis S. Jewett was last seen Sept. 24 near E. Nettleton Avenue and N. Dodgion Street, not far from Noland Road, in Independence.

His family last heard from him on Sept. 26 when he called for help to fix his broken down vehicle, pictured below. No one has heard from him since, police said.

Independence police did not provide a description of Jewett’s appearance or what he was last seen wearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call officers at 816-325-7330 or their local law enforcement.

