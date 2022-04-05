Independence police seek help to find 17-year-old reported missing Tuesday

Independence police are asking the public for help to locate a 17-year-old who was reported missing on Tuesday.

C.J. Macha was last seen around 2:45 p.m. walking away from the Nova School at 2425 S. Hardy Avenue in Independence, police said in a statement. He was wearing a black zippered jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Macha stands approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 150 pounds. Police said Macha does not live in the area.

Anyone with information regarding Macha’s whereabouts is asked to call the department at 816-836-3600.