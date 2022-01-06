Independence police seek help in finding 16-year-old missing for more than a month

Independence police are asking the public for help with finding a 16-year-old who was reported missing 37 days ago.

Marvin A. Hamilton was last seen near Van Horn High School on Dec. 1, 2021. The 16-year-old’s parents are concerned for his safety as he has not had his required medication, police said on social media.

Hamilton has brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs 130 pounds and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Police said he may be staying in the 600 block of South Cedar Avenue or the 3400 block of South Overton.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s location is encouraged to reach out to the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300 or email leads@indepmo.org.