Independence police seek help to find missing 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Independence police were asking the public for help Tuesday to locate an 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing and endangered.

The missing man, Victor Poulter, was believed to be driving a silver Lexus near Truman and Noland roads as of 2:20 p.m., police said in a statement on social media. Police said Poulter was following a family member, took a wrong turn and apparently became lost.

Police said the Lexus has Missouri license plate number RB9A5L.

Poulter is described as a white man, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He was wearing a denim shirt, blue jeans and a tan baseball cap, police said.

Independence police were asking anyone who sees Poulter to call 911 immediately.