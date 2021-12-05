Independence police seek help searching for missing woman experiencing homelessness

Independence police asked for the public’s help to find a woman experiencing homelessness who has been missing for more than a week.

Paula Clark, 68, was last seen at Centerpoint Hospital on Nov. 27, according to a news release from the department. Police said it’s not known where she went from there.

She stands at 5-feet-7-inches and weighs about 120 pounds, according to the release. She also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Clark was last in contact with her family on Sept. 12, police said.

Family told police that Clark is experiencing homelessness and has some medical concerns.

Anyone who sees Clark is asked to call the police department at 816-325-7300 or to email them at leads@indepmo.org.