Independence police seek suspect who shot 2 people, 1 fatally, and stabbed another

Police in Independence were searching for a person suspected of shooting two people, one fatally, and stabbing another on Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the first 911 call near South Osage Street and East 40th Terrace, officer Jack Taylor said. The victim of a stabbing was taken from there to the hospital by ambulance, according to police.

After the stabbing, the suspect is believed to have run across Interstate 70 and become involved in a separate confrontation with someone outside a residence in the 4200 block of Osage. There, the suspect shot two people, one fatally, and fled the area in a vehicle, according to police.

Detectives were still working to figure out what led up to the violence, Taylor said, and had yet to get a description of the suspect or a vehicle as the surviving victims were still receiving medical care.

Police were asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.