Independence police shooting reported Wednesday in 2400 block of Northern Boulevard

Luke Nozicka

Officers are responding to a police shooting Wednesday afternoon in Independence, according to the Independence Police Department.

Police responded at about 12 p.m. to the 2400 block of South Northern Boulevard.

The department described the scene as “secure.” No other information was immediately available.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and federal agents also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

