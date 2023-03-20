Body of 34-year-old man found in Independence ditch; police say no foul play involved

Independence police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was discovered dead in a drainage ditch Saturday evening, according to the department’s social media.

Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. on reports of a man injured near East Salisbury Road and North Speck Avenue, Independence police said in a Facebook post.

Detectives determined that a person walking around the area had spotted the man in the ditch and called 911 for assistance.

When police arrived, they found the man dead inside the drainage ditch.

The 34-year-old was identified by authorities as Dustin Gresham from Independence.

Police do not suspect that there was any foul play involved as of Sunday night.