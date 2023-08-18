Independence Power & Light worker seriously hurt on the job is still recovering, city says

An Independence Power & Light employee was recovering Thursday from a serious workplace injury, according to the city.

The employee of the city utility was performing maintenance Wednesday when firefighters and paramedics were called, and after stabilizing the injured worker transported him to the hospital. The employee’s injuries included “substantial burns,” the city of Independence said in a news release.

As of Thursday, the city said the employee was in stable condition at the hospital.

Reached by phone late Thursday, Meg Lewis, a city spokeswoman, declined to provide further detail of what occurred, give the exact location where the employee was hurt, or say what position the employee held at Power & Light. She cited an ongoing investigation as the reason why that information was not being shared publicly.

In a written statement Thursday, City Manager Zach Walker thanked the community for its support of the employee and city staff. He said Power & Light crews face inherent risks that come with working in close proximity to high-voltage electricity and “in challenging physical conditions.”

Walker added that “every precaution” is taken “to ensure our employees are well-trained and properly equipped.” He said the city would follow practice with a “full review of the incident” and implement any safety recommendations that may come as a result.

“However, our focus now is on our employee, their crewmates, and the department,” Walker said. “They are receiving the support and services they need to not only recover from this event but also process it as we learn and move forward.”