New independence referendum 'is an essential priority' for Scotland's Covid recovery, Swinney claims

John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, looks on as Nicola Sturgeon addresses MSPs - Pool/REUTERS

Nicola Sturgeon’s most senior minister has provoked a furious backlash after he claimed holding a new referendum on independence is an “essential priority” for the Scottish public as the nation recovers from coronavirus.

John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, described another vote on breaking up the UK as a “critical response to Covid” as it would offer the public the “opportunity to choose how we rebuild as a country”.

However, his claim incensed unionists, who said the it was contradicted by polling evidence. They urged SNP ministers to instead focus on the rollout of virus vaccines amid claims that Scotland is falling “behind the curve” on delivery.

Your job has been lost to lockdown

Your business is struggling

Your eduction is disrupted

Your health screening is delayed

You’ve lost friends to #covid

You’ve family in a care home



Any of these could be you.

But still the SNP think ....

pic.twitter.com/hasbiPp0no — Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP (@jhalcrojohnston) January 10, 2021

While roll-out has so far been broadly similar across the UK nations, Nicola Sturgeon has set less ambitious targets than Boris Johnson, despite Whitehall sources claiming enough supplies are to be delivered to Scotland to inoculate all over 70s this month.

Ms Sturgeon has instead pledged that all over 80s will receive injections by early February, with a mass vaccination programme, at 1,100 sites, to begin on Monday.

There is a growing belief among some MSPs that May’s Holyrood election will have to be postponed due to the pandemic, as cases surge and record numbers of deaths are recorded.

However, senior SNP politicians have continued to claim that an independence referendum could be held later this year, even though the Prime Minister has said categorically that he would refuse to transfer the necessary powers to Holyrood to legislate for a new vote.

Speaking to the BBC , Mr Swinney said: “An independence referendum is an essential priority for the people of Scotland, because it gives us the opportunity to choose how we decide to rebuild as a country from Covid.

"It would give us an opportunity to decide on our constitutional future and to determine the nature of our economy and the way we deal with and support our citizens. It's a critical response to Covid."

John Swinney on #PoliticsScotland just said indyref2 is a “critical response to Covid and an essential priority for the people of Scotland”. I would suggest that we have far more pressing concerns, such as getting as many Scots vaccinated as possible! What planet are the SNP on!? — Dean Lockhart MSP (@DeanLockhartMSP) January 10, 2021

A statement from the SNP's deputy Westminster leader, Kirsten Oswald, issued on Sunday also described another vote as "essential".

While a series of opinion polls have suggested a majority of Scots now support independence, there is also evidence that they do not believe a new referendum should be a priority.

According to a poll carried out in September by the pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, just 28 per cent of voters said another referendum should be a priority, while 63 per cent said it should not.

Asked in the same survey about the most important issues facing Scotland, 58 per cent said the Covid-19 response and public health, 41 per cent said the economy while only 11 per cent said the constitution and independence.

Dean Lockhart, constitution spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said: “It beggars belief that John Swinney feels another divisive independence referendum is a priority for Scotland while we are continuing to deal with a global pandemic.

“The SNP Government must be fully focused on ensuring the vaccine programme is successfully rolled out as it is what is giving people hope right now.

“They must also urgently get hundreds of millions out the door that they have from the UK Government to people and businesses who are worried about their jobs and livelihoods as current restrictions continue.

“That’s where the Deputy First Minister’s priorities for Scotland should be rather than dragging the country back to the divisions of the past.”

1,460,380 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus



The total confirmed positive has risen by 1,877 to 149,766



Sadly 3 more patients who tested positive have died (4,968 in total)



Latest update ➡️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux



Health advice ➡️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/32cm5v22G6 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 10, 2021

A further 1,877 new cases of Covid were reported on Sunday in Scotland, with the number of people in intensive care also rising sharply. The number of people being treated in intensive care has risen from 109 to 123, the highest daily jump since October.

SNP ministers are considering tightening severe restrictions already in place across the Scottish mainland, with non-essential manufacturing and building services potentially to be banned, alongside new curbs on retailers and takeaway food businesses.

On Saturday, 93 new deaths were recorded, equalling Friday’s tally, which was a new record high.

Pamela Nash, the chief executive of Scotland in Union, described Mr Swinney’s comments as “grossly irresponsible” and “an insult to all those working to bring people together in the face of this pandemic”.

She added: “No responsible politician would even contemplate a second referendum when the entire focus should be on rebuilding our economy and public services.

“The SNP is obsessed with how to tear communities apart, but we are stronger together as part of the UK and we can ensure a successful recovery by working together.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said there should not be another "divisive" vote, although he conceded that the “status-quo” is not working.

He has previously said there should be a "constitutional convention" to revamp devolution, rather than an independence referendum.