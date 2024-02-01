Independence victim’s family awarded $158M in wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal jury has awarded a Kansas City metro family $158 million in a lawsuit over the 2022 deadly shooting on an Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The family sued, claiming Amtrak waited too long to send for emergency help and that the train lacked proper security in the first place.

The suspect, Marquise Webb, had boarded the train in Illinois.

According to court records, Lee’s Summit police responded to an armed carjacking on Jan. 14, 2022, behind Konrad’s in Lee’s Summit. About the same time, police also were responding to a shooting on the Amtrak train in which the suspect had already left the train in Lee’s Summit.

The victim, identified as Richie T. Aaron Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was treated when the train stopped in Independence 35 minutes later. He died at the scene.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Webb last year to 28 years in prison.

