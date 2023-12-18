Independence woman dies after she was hit by car on Blue Springs highway Saturday

A 24-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a car Saturday night on a Blue Springs highway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 11:06 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near Adams Dairy Parkway, according to a crash report.

A 16-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta on I-70 when he reportedly hit Annamarie Ramirez of Independence, who the highway patrol said was standing in the road. Troopers said the teen driver attempted to swerve, but hit Ramirez with the front right side of his car.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.