Independence woman laid to rest months after being found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence woman, whose remains were found nearly three months ago on Halloween, was finally laid to rest.

The family of Ebony Duncan held a service at Golden Gate Funeral Home Thursday afternoon.

“This is a tragic loss for us,” said Lakeisha Williams, one of Duncan’s cousins.

During the service several people spoke about the late 44-year-old, including Williams, an aunt, her grandchildren, longtime pastor, and lifelong friends.

They described her as an energetic Christian woman who loved singing, cooking, dancing, and her family, notably her three adult daughters and five grandchildren.

Independence police tell FOX4 the only suspect in the case is Duncan’s ex-boyfriend, Charles Smith-Howell. He has not been charged but is in federal custody on ammunitions charges. His jury trial for that is scheduled to happen March 18.

“We could not bury Ebony in the way we wanted to bury her because the person that took her away from us did something so tragic to our family. We are scorned behind this,” Williams said.

When asked if charges would bring justice Williams said she didn’t think so.

“But,” she said, “it’ll give us some comfort knowing that the person who took her away from us are going to be dealt with and hopefully to the highest extent,” she said.

Court documents say Duncan disappeared on September 6 after leaving her job at Sunterra Springs, a senior care facility in Independence. Surveillance video showed her getting into a silver, four-door sedan around 6:11 p.m. Her family reported her missing the next day.

Court documents also reveal that Duncan had confided in a co-worker that her ex-boyfriend was threatening to kill her. One of Duncan’s daughters knew the man went by the name “Charles Smith.” The daughter decided to contact him on Facebook and ask if he had any information on her mother. According to court documents, the daughter told police that Smith-Howell said, “I saw your mother last night” and “I’m sorry if something bad happened to her.”

Investigators learned that the silver sedan that Duncan got into on September 6 was a Chrysler 200. They learned that it belonged to Smith-Howell’s then girlfriend, Keaira Ransberg.

Independence police had been looking for her in November to ask her questions about the case.

On Thursday, IPD told FOX4 that Ransberg reached out to them and did an out-of-state interview. Police said that she told them she feared for her life and that, at this point, they do not believe she had anything to do with Duncan’s disappearance.

Court documents related to Smith-Howell’s ammunition charges go on to say that investigators obtained cell site data for Duncan’s phone. That data showed Duncan’s phone was connecting to towers near Smith-Howell’s listed address.

Investigators received GPS location data on Duncan’s phone until September 14, eight days after she disappeared. Her cellphone was later found in the possession of an unrelated homeless person who indicated they’d picked up the phone on a bridge.

Smith-Howell was arrested the next day on September 15 while driving a Buick. Investigators obtained a search warrant and, according to court documents, saw a black backpack and black trash bag in the car. They found a firearm magazine in one of the bags that was loaded with twelve rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Court documents say investigators contacted the ATF which determined the ammunition was not made in Missouri. Since the ammunition was found in Missouri but made out-of-state, it impacted interstate commerce.

Smith-Howell was then arrested for federal ammunition charges. His jury trial for that is scheduled to happen March 18.

