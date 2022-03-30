An Independence woman was murdered in 1994. The FBI is seeking tips in the cold case

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide of Diana Ault, an Independence woman who was killed more than 28 years ago.

Ault, 26, was found shot and killed inside her house in January 1994. No one has been charged in her killing.

“The re-examination of this homicide, alongside our partners, demonstrates law enforcement’s long memory and relentless persistence in obtaining justice for victims and their families,” FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub said in a statement. “With the passage of time and advances in technology, we are hopeful that a complete reexamination of this case will bring new details to light to advance this cold case investigation forward.”

On Jan. 31, 1994, Independence police responded to a call about an abandoned car at the Church of the Nazarene in Independence, said FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton. Officers found a stainless-steel revolver, ammunition and a spent round inside the car, which was registered to Ault.

Police then conducted a residence check of Ault’s home in the 19000 block of East 9th Street. Officers heard a baby crying inside and entered the house. Ault was found dead on the floor from a gunshot wound. Her two kids, who were both under age 5 at the time, were unharmed.

The FBI is putting up eight billboards across the Kansas City metro in hopes of receiving information about the cold case.

Anyone with information may submit a tip by calling the FBI’s toll-free line at 1-800-225-5324 or visiting tips.fbi.gov.