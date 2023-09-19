Independent audit of KY juvenile detention centers is due to legislature in early 2024

An independent investigation of Kentucky’s long-troubled juvenile detention centers will produce a report for the General Assembly early next year, the state auditor’s office said Tuesday.

The auditor’s office last month issued a $460,000 contract to CGL Companies LLC of Lexington, a consulting firm for criminal-justice facilities.

CGL will inspect the eight detention centers operated by the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice, conduct interviews and look for problems with staffing levels and how youths are treated in restraints, in isolation, during suicide prevention and at other times.

The firm will review problems that occurred in the detention centers from 2016 through 2022 under the administrations of two governors, Republican Matt Bevin and Democrat Andy Beshear.

The legislature ordered an outside review last winter as part of a package of juvenile justice reform measures in response to Herald-Leader news stories about assaults, escapes, riots and mistreatment of youths held inside the detention centers.

Most recently, the Herald-Leader reported that staff at the juvenile detention center in Adair County improperly used pepper spray on youths as punishment at least three times in March, sometimes forcing youths to wait more than 30 minutes before washing off the burning chemicals.

Also, the newspaper reported that the Kentucky State Police is investigating “potential criminal activity” involving a male correctional officer and one or more girls housed at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center that was captured on security video May 23 and May 30. DJJ has declined to release more detailed information.

“Over the past few years, there have been many issues identified within DJJ due in part to the ongoing coverage by the Herald-Leader,” Michael Goins, spokesman for the auditor’s office, said Tuesday.

“That has prompted a wave of concerns, including among members of the General Assembly, who directed our office via legislation passed in the 2023 Regular Session to contract with an outside firm to conduct an audit of DJJ,” Goins said.

A final report from CGL on its findings is due in early 2024 to the legislature and to DJJ.

