Independent autopsy ordered in Ottumwa woman's death

Sep. 21—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man charged with his wife's murder has retained the same forensic pathologist that examined Trayvon Martin's body to perform an independent autopsy.

Gregory Allen Showalter Sr., the Ottumwa man charged with the July murder of his wife Helen Showalter, was granted approval by a judge to have an independent autopsy performed in the case. His motion was unopposed by prosecutors.

In August, attorney Bob Breckenridge, who represents Gregory Showalter, petitioned the court to preserve Helen Showalter's body after the State Medical Examiner's Office completed its examination of her remains.

On Monday, Judge Myron Gookin ordered that the body be transported to Urbana, Illinois, so that it could be examined by Dr. Shiping Bao on Wednesday.

Bao is the forensic pathologist that examined the remains of Trayvon Martin in the George Zimmerman case in Florida. He was criticized after changing a conclusion in his report during the 2013 trial during his testimony. Zimmerman was later acquitted.

Bao was fired after the trial, the Daytona Beach News Journal reported.

Once Bao has completed his examination, the body will be returned to Iowa and released to the next of kin to carry out arrangements, according to court documents.

While Gregory Showalter's bond was kept at $250,000, Gookin modified his release conditions to only require 10% be posted for release. Gregory Showalter was released on bond on Aug. 18.

After being initially charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors filed three other counts against Gregory Showalter, including abuse of corpse, willful injury and domestic abuse assault impeding breathing or circulation.

First-degree murder in Iowa carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, if convicted. The other charges could add another 25 years to that sentence, if convicted.

Helen Showalter was reported missing by family members on July 31 and found dead a day later by a person walking near the Des Moines River in Wapello County.

Two days after the body was located, Gregory Showalter turned himself into authorities on Aug. 3 and was charged.

