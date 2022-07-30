Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Independent Bank Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.38 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.52 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Independent Bank Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $70.72. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Independent Bank Group paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Independent Bank Group's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last nine years, Independent Bank Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 23% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Independent Bank Group? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Independent Bank Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Independent Bank Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Independent Bank Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

