The Independent Chair of the Board of Farmers Edge Inc. (TSE:FDGE), R. McFarland, Just Bought 227% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Potential Farmers Edge Inc. (TSE:FDGE) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chair of the Board, R. McFarland, recently bought CA$189k worth of stock, paying CA$4.73 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 227%.

View our latest analysis for Farmers Edge

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Farmers Edge

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Lawrence Zucker, sold CA$318k worth of shares at a price of CA$18.19 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (CA$5.21). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Lawrence Zucker was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$793k for 79.79k shares. On the other hand they divested 17.65k shares, for CA$318k. In total, Farmers Edge insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about CA$9.94 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Farmers Edge

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Farmers Edge insiders own about CA$9.3m worth of shares (which is 4.3% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Farmers Edge Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Farmers Edge insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Farmers Edge has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • Pakistan's B2B marketplace and digital ledger platform Bazaar raises $30 million

    A one-year-old startup that is building a business-to-business marketplace for merchants in Pakistan and also helping them digitize their bookkeeping is the latest to secure a mega-round in the South Asian market. Bazaar said on Tuesday it has raised $30 million in a Series A round. The new financing round -- the largest Series A in Pakistan -- was led by Silicon Valley-based early-stage VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Janus International The Trade:

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Move Over Cathie Wood: Michael Burry Ups the Ante With Bets Against US Treasuries

    It seems that another high-profile exchange-traded fund has landed on Michael Burry's "short" list, a week after news surfaced that he made bets against Cathie Wood's hyper-successful ARK Innovation...

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Move Over, Tesla: There's a New Most-Held Stock on Robinhood

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has been dethroned as Robinhood's top stock. Here's what replaced it.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • NVIDIA Stock Through The Lens Of Big Money

    NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has been in rocket mode in 2021, ramping +59. In one year, shares are up a hefty 71%. And it could be setting up for more highs soon. One likely reason is due to Big Money lifting the stock.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making

    Each of them has much growth potential, and if they execute their strategies well, can deliver great rewards to long-term shareholders. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) was founded in 1993 with a name you might know better -- Taser. It bills itself as "a market-leading provider of law enforcement technology," with its mission "to protect life."

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Here are the companies mandating vaccines for all or some employees

    From United Airlines to Facebook, a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases is pushing companies to implement vaccine policies for some or all employees.

  • Why Dogecoin Is Crypto's Most Dangerous Joke

    The meme-crypto has relatively few users, yet continues to shift huge amounts of wealth on a daily basis.

  • BofA sees rising risk of a large ‘fragility’ shock heading into the fall

    Record highs in U.S. equities following last week's selloff "will merely encourage more of the investor behavior that historically precedes larger fragility shocks,'' according to BofA Global Research note.