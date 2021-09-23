The Independent Chair of the Board of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), James Abrahamson, Just Bought 6.4% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) should definitely note that the Independent Chair of the Board, James Abrahamson, recently paid US$29.50 per share to buy US$229k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At VICI Properties

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chair of the Board James Abrahamson was not the only time they bought VICI Properties shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$28.26 per share in a US$373k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$29.88. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for VICI Properties share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was James Abrahamson.

James Abrahamson bought a total of 26.05k shares over the year at an average price of US$27.78. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of VICI Properties

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that VICI Properties insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$37m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At VICI Properties Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in VICI Properties shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for VICI Properties (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

