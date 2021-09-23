The Independent Chair of the Board of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), James Abrahamson, Just Bought 6.4% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) should definitely note that the Independent Chair of the Board, James Abrahamson, recently paid US$29.50 per share to buy US$229k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Check out our latest analysis for VICI Properties

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At VICI Properties

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chair of the Board James Abrahamson was not the only time they bought VICI Properties shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$28.26 per share in a US$373k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$29.88. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for VICI Properties share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was James Abrahamson.

James Abrahamson bought a total of 26.05k shares over the year at an average price of US$27.78. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

VICI Properties is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of VICI Properties

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that VICI Properties insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$37m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At VICI Properties Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in VICI Properties shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for VICI Properties (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

    Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Big Data Revolution

    The world has entered a new age where everyone and everything with a digital presence generates data. Technology is helping companies use it to deliver products and services that make life more convenient, and that's becoming increasingly valuable.

  • U.S. Steel (X) Exploring Site to Build $3 Billion Mini Mill

    U.S. Steel's (X) planned mini mill investment is an important step toward achieving its 2030 goal of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • New COVID stimulus checks are on the way for some US workers

    The Biden administration has set aside $700 million for people in hard-hit industries.

  • These 3 Top Stocks Have Been Halved, and It Makes No Sense

    The widely followed S&P 500, which is used as a barometer of the stock market's health, has doubled in value since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020. First up is fast-paced programmatic ad-tech company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), which has nearly lost two-thirds of its value since hitting its 52-week high. PubMatic operates a cloud-based, sell-side, programmatic ad platform.

  • My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stocks are falling in September after seven straight months of gains. Don't panic. Start shopping.