Independent Chair Caroline Foulger Just Bought 8.2% More Shares In Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Caroline Foulger, the Independent Chair of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) recently shelled out UK£42k to buy stock, at UK£4.17 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 8.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

See our latest analysis for Oakley Capital Investments

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oakley Capital Investments

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior Partner & Co-Founder David Till bought UK£467k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.59 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£4.38), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Oakley Capital Investments insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Oakley Capital Investments Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Oakley Capital Investments insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about UK£84m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oakley Capital Investments Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Oakley Capital Investments shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Oakley Capital Investments has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.